Study: Most Romanians believe that holding the EU presidency is a good thing for Romania



Almost 70% of the respondents to on IRES opinion poll heard about Romania's rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019, and 60% of them knew that Romania holds the EU presidency for six months. Meanwhile, 20% said Romania will hold the presidency for one year and 14% (...) Study: Most Romanians believe that holding the EU presidency is a good thing for Romania.