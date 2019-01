Romanian central bank governor ready to accept new term



Romania’s central bank governor Mugur Isarescu implied that he would not say no to another term at the top of the monetary authority. His term expires in October this year, and last May he implied he was not willing to stay in office. “The parliament will decide,” Isarescu said on January 8 when (...) Romanian central bank governor ready to accept new term.Romania’s central bank governor Mugur Isarescu implied that he would not say no to another term at the top of the monetary authority. His term expires in October this year, and last May he implied he was not willing to stay in office. “The parliament will decide,” Isarescu said on January 8 when (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]