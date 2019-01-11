Romanian central bank, Government blame each other for currency weakening



The nominal exchange rate of the Romanian currency RON versus the euro stabilised and fluctuated within a +/-1% band during the second half of 2018, amid certain improvement of economic fundamentals (including lower inflation), but the new taxes introduced by the Government by emergency (...) Romanian central bank, Government blame each other for currency weakening.