Presidential Administration: Pope Francis will pay visit to Romania May 31-June 2



Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis will pay a visit to Romania in the period May 31 - June 2, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday. "Receiving the invitation of the President of Romania, of the state authorities and the Catholic Church in Romania, His Holiness Pope Francis will pay an Apostolic Visit to our country between May 31 - June 2, 2019," a release of the Presidential Administration shows. According to the quoted source, on the occasion, Pope Francis will visit the cities Bucharest, Iasi, and Blaj, as well as the sanctuary in Sumuleu Ciuc. The exact itinerary will be published at a later date. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu)