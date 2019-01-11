#Romania2019.eu/President Iohannis says rule of law not negotiable



Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated that the rule of law is not something to be negotiated. During a press conference he held jointly with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, he said that, for him, the rule of law is not something that could be negotiated. Discussions on justice laws and codes in Romania are very complicated and they have already been going on for two years, said the head of state, adding that he hoped all those involved would prove they are wise enough to bring this discussions to a good end (...) according to the expectations of Romanians, the Venice Commission and GRECO. For Romania cannot build a justice system that is not compatible with the other justice systems in the EU, he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)