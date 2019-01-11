#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the EU takes place at difficult moment



UPDATED 12:10 Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union takes place at a "difficult" time for Europe, said, on Friday, the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, during the meeting of the College of Commissioners with President Klaus Iohannis, which took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He recalled the "noteworthy" moment for the European Union when Romania’s Accession Treaty was signed. According to Juncker, Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the EU must offer hope. "Romania’s Presidency takes place at a difficult moment for Europe, reason for which the Romanian Presidency will know several different episodes, but will also see effects in results. The Commission has presented all the legislative initiatives it must present. (...) The co-legislators must conclude these dossiers before the European Parliament elections - I am thinking of the agreement in principle on the multi-annual financial framework, an extremely difficult subject that the Romanian Presidency will have to deal with, because we cannot afford to interrupt the process already launched. Otherwise too many programs could be affected," said the European official. He added that the Romanian Presidency will also have to deal with the stability of the Union post-Brexit. "Thus, the Romanian Presidency, with elegance, will have to know to manage this difficult period - that coming after Brexit. I have full trust in the Romanian authorities, in you, Mr. President, that you will know how to manage that difficult, if not tragic, stage, because it’s about the departure of the United Kingdom, which for me is a sad event, that Europe did not need, but democracy is what it is - we cannot prevent those who want to do it. (...) It will be in fact, a break with Europe and it will be a syncope in the history of our continent, which we could have spared. Thus, the Romanian Presidency must ensure stability and offer hope," he added. Juncker also deemed the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU as being one of democracy, given that during the mandate the elections for the European Parliament, during which the "Romanian Presidency needs to be firm and strong,, adding his plea for cohesion and consensus at the national level, emphasizing that they are aspects that Romania needs in order to have a successful Presidency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #Romania2019.eu/Juncker: Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the EU takes place at difficult moment.UPDATED 12:10 Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union takes place at a "difficult" time for Europe, said, on Friday, the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, during the meeting of the College of Commissioners with President Klaus Iohannis, which took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He recalled the "noteworthy" moment for the European Union when Romania’s Accession Treaty was signed. According to Juncker, Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the EU must offer hope. "Romania’s Presidency takes place at a difficult moment for Europe, reason for which the Romanian Presidency will know several different episodes, but will also see effects in results. The Commission has presented all the legislative initiatives it must present. (...) The co-legislators must conclude these dossiers before the European Parliament elections - I am thinking of the agreement in principle on the multi-annual financial framework, an extremely difficult subject that the Romanian Presidency will have to deal with, because we cannot afford to interrupt the process already launched. Otherwise too many programs could be affected," said the European official. He added that the Romanian Presidency will also have to deal with the stability of the Union post-Brexit. "Thus, the Romanian Presidency, with elegance, will have to know to manage this difficult period - that coming after Brexit. I have full trust in the Romanian authorities, in you, Mr. President, that you will know how to manage that difficult, if not tragic, stage, because it’s about the departure of the United Kingdom, which for me is a sad event, that Europe did not need, but democracy is what it is - we cannot prevent those who want to do it. (...) It will be in fact, a break with Europe and it will be a syncope in the history of our continent, which we could have spared. Thus, the Romanian Presidency must ensure stability and offer hope," he added. Juncker also deemed the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU as being one of democracy, given that during the mandate the elections for the European Parliament, during which the "Romanian Presidency needs to be firm and strong,, adding his plea for cohesion and consensus at the national level, emphasizing that they are aspects that Romania needs in order to have a successful Presidency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania: The Corvette War (4). Surprise: French Naval Group has to win in front of the Military Prosecutor's Office >>>We invite Michel Cabirol from La Tribune to comment on corruption ... By Constantin Radut As promised by the National Defense Minister, Gabriel Les, the decision on the international tender for the acquisition of four multirole corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces will be taken. Just (...)



#Romania2019.eu/INTERVIEW Nathalie Loiseau: France closely, trustfully cooperated with Romanian authorities for EU Presidency takeover France has worked very closely and trustfully with the Romanian authorities during the preparations for the takeover of the EU Presidency, and holding the helm of the Council of the European Union means being at the center of Europeans' attention, French European Affairs Minister (...)



Romania's Fiscal Instability, Main Challenge for Businesses in 2019 Fiscal instability is the main challenge for businesses this year, influencing investors' appetite for doing business in Romania, according to the KeysFin Business Focus 2019 barometer released Friday.



#Romania2019.eu/ Tariceanu: Presidency's semester - important opportunity for EU members to find out more about Romania The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the semester of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union is an important occasion for EU members to learn more about Romania. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had a meeting with European Commission President (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: When at helm of European Union, one must put own opinions aside The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union entails that opinions on domestic policy be put "aside", on Friday said the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, who confessed in a joint press conference with the Romanian Prime minister Viorica (...)



Caught on camera: Chamois feeding in Romanian national park A video published on Facebook by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva shows several chamois feeding in the Piatra Craiului National Park. The images were captured a few days ago. Romsilva explains that, in hard winters with lots of snow, the chamois descend to lower rocky areas, where (...)



Official area of Bucharest's main airport revamped with EUR 150,000 As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was (...)

