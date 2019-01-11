#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the EU takes place at difficult moment
Jan 11, 2019
Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union takes place at a "difficult" time for Europe, said, on Friday, the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, during the meeting of the College of Commissioners with President Klaus Iohannis, which took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He recalled the "noteworthy" moment for the European Union when Romania’s Accession Treaty was signed.
According to Juncker, Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the EU must offer hope.
"Romania’s Presidency takes place at a difficult moment for Europe, reason for which the Romanian Presidency will know several different episodes, but will also see effects in results. The Commission has presented all the legislative initiatives it must present. (...) The co-legislators must conclude these dossiers before the European Parliament elections - I am thinking of the agreement in principle on the multi-annual financial framework, an extremely difficult subject that the Romanian Presidency will have to deal with, because we cannot afford to interrupt the process already launched. Otherwise too many programs could be affected," said the European official.
He added that the Romanian Presidency will also have to deal with the stability of the Union post-Brexit.
"Thus, the Romanian Presidency, with elegance, will have to know to manage this difficult period - that coming after Brexit. I have full trust in the Romanian authorities, in you, Mr. President, that you will know how to manage that difficult, if not tragic, stage, because it’s about the departure of the United Kingdom, which for me is a sad event, that Europe did not need, but democracy is what it is - we cannot prevent those who want to do it. (...) It will be in fact, a break with Europe and it will be a syncope in the history of our continent, which we could have spared. Thus, the Romanian Presidency must ensure stability and offer hope," he added.
Juncker also deemed the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU as being one of democracy, given that during the mandate the elections for the European Parliament, during which the "Romanian Presidency needs to be firm and strong,, adding his plea for cohesion and consensus at the national level, emphasizing that they are aspects that Romania needs in order to have a successful Presidency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
