#Romania2019.EU/Iohannis: Romania holding EU Council Presidency - good opportunity to transpose commitment to European project



This news item was corrected at 11.33 to fix minor spelling mistakes This news item has been updated as of 11:44 Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romania holding the Presidency at the Council of the European Union represents a good opportunity to transpose our country’s commitment to the European project, Klaus Iohannis said in a meeting with the College of Commissioners, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Holding for the first time the EU Council Presidency is an important moment for Romania, said Iohannis, adding that it is a good opportunity to transpose our commitment to the European project in all its dimensions and the support for the European values. We want to use this opportunity to see through the European commitments, to be stronger together and to build a more efficient and united European Union, the head of state said. According to him, the European Commission is an essential partner for the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, as well as in the global cooperation among European institutions. Iohannis voiced his appreciation for the EC’s approach in respect to the consolidation of the European project and the strengthening of the integration process to the benefit of all European citizens. He added that Romania fully shares this pro-European approach and that Romania’s stand has always been and will continue to be a position endorsing the European project and all the member states must bring their contribution to the construction of the European project in this context. The common efforts on a European level must focus on avoiding any divisions and discrepancies among member states to consolidate the EU and to prove its capacity of having a firmer role on the global stage, Iohannis believes, voicing conviction that through coordinated efforts the member states can contribute to a better Union and giving assurances on Romania’s will to contribute to the progress of the European agenda, of a constructive and consensual manner. He added that Romania holds the EU Council Presidency in the context of some important and complex developments in Europe - the reflections on Europe’s future, the European elections, Brexit, migration and security, the negotiations on the future budget framework, the consolidation of the mechanisms in the Euro area, or EU’s external actions in an unpredictable environment in constant change. President Iohannis emphasised that the discussions on Europe’s future will be a priority of the European agenda during Romania’s Presidency at the EU council, with the upcoming Sibiu Summit of 9 may 2019 focusing precisely on Europe’s strategic priorities for the period 2019 - 2024. According to the head of state, the European context is a delicate one, determined not only by the perspective of organising the European elections, but also by the political atmosphere among and inside member states, which, in some cases, generates difficulties in reaching decisions on a European level. In this context, he said Romania will make efforts to advance the European agenda based on consensus, as a honest mediator among all those interested, all participants, as its goal is to maintain unity and cohesion among member states, which is also reflected in the motto of Romania’s Presidency - cohesion, a common European value. 