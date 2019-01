Official area of Bucharest’s main airport revamped with EUR 150,000



As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest's main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was (...)