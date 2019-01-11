Juncker calls for consensus in Romania, says internal conflicts shouldn’t be exported to Europe



European Commission (EC) president Jean-Claude Juncker called for a consensus in Romania during his joint press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on Friday, January 11. He also said that the internal conflicts shouldn't be exported to Europe. The two met on Friday morning, as (...)