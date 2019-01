Aliance Francaise expands with centre in Suceava



The University of Suceava (USV Stefan cel Mare) in partnership with other cultural and professional association in the region founded the fifth Aliance Francaise centre in Romania (AAFS), USV spokesperson Codrut Serban announced. Among its founding members are the county and city councils, (...) Aliance Francaise expands with centre in Suceava.The University of Suceava (USV Stefan cel Mare) in partnership with other cultural and professional association in the region founded the fifth Aliance Francaise centre in Romania (AAFS), USV spokesperson Codrut Serban announced. Among its founding members are the county and city councils, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]