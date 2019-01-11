#Romania2019.eu Juncker: I hope Romania enters Schengen during this Commission’s mandate



European Commission President jean Claude Juncker on Friday voiced his hope that by the end of this Commission's mandate Romania became a member of the Schengen Area. "We, the Commissioners, are treated like princes here, in Bucharest, everything is perfectly organised, which is a good sign for the continuation of the events. (...) If I could voice a wish, it would be that during the mandate of this Commission, Romania should join the Schengen Area. I see no reasons for which certain governments obstinately refuse this. We are keeping in touch with the most refractory and we are trying to convince them to say 'yes' for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area. (...) I would like to end my mandate making of Romania a member of the Schengen Area and putting an end to the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism," EC President Jean Claude Juncker said at the end of some talks with PM Viorica Dancila at the Victoria Governmental Palace. He brought to mind that in 2014 he committed before the European Parliament to put an end to the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism and that he stays faithful to this promise, "on condition that all efforts be made in Romania and in Europe for things to be carried out in good circumstances." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)