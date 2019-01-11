#Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: I reiterated in discussions with Juncker trust in tight cooperation and constructive dialogue



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday that she reiterated, in the discussions she had with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, her trust in a tight cooperation and constructive dialogue and gave assurances that Romania is determined to contribute to the obtainment of positive results during its mandate at the Presidency of the Council of the EU, in order to respond to the current challenges the Union is facing. "The visit today is also a symbolic moment for Romania which opens the way for our cooperation in a new perspective - that of the Presidency at the Council of the EU. In this quality we will continue to work together to fulfill the common consolidation goal of the European project. During the meeting today with President Juncker I reiterated my trust in a tight cooperation and constructive dialogue in continuing the good cooperation that we have had with the European Commission during the past months. I also expressed the hope that our joint efforts and reciprocal support will facilitate reaching the goals desired at the end of our Presidency at the Council of the EU and the end of the mandate of the current European Commission," said the Prime Minister at the end of the visit of the College of Commissioners at the Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: I reiterated in discussions with Juncker trust in tight cooperation and constructive dialogue.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday that she reiterated, in the discussions she had with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, her trust in a tight cooperation and constructive dialogue and gave assurances that Romania is determined to contribute to the obtainment of positive results during its mandate at the Presidency of the Council of the EU, in order to respond to the current challenges the Union is facing. "The visit today is also a symbolic moment for Romania which opens the way for our cooperation in a new perspective - that of the Presidency at the Council of the EU. In this quality we will continue to work together to fulfill the common consolidation goal of the European project. During the meeting today with President Juncker I reiterated my trust in a tight cooperation and constructive dialogue in continuing the good cooperation that we have had with the European Commission during the past months. I also expressed the hope that our joint efforts and reciprocal support will facilitate reaching the goals desired at the end of our Presidency at the Council of the EU and the end of the mandate of the current European Commission," said the Prime Minister at the end of the visit of the College of Commissioners at the Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]