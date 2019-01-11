#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: There mustn’t be compromises on rule of law essential aspects - amnesty would be a step back



Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday that there mustn’t be any compromises in regards to the essential aspects of the rule of law, adding that these would be negatively affected in case Romania granted an amnesty. Juncker thus replied to a question of the press, aimed at the statements made on Thursday evening, at the Romanian Athenaeum, where the EC President said that the European Union is formed of compromises, but when it comes to the rule of law and the fight against corruption "there is no possible compromise." "I wanted to bring to mind the European rules, this is about observing the necessary axes of the rule of law. I said that Europe is also made of compromises, but that there mustn’t be compromises on essential aspects, because these essential aspects would be negatively affected if an amnesty were to be granted, as some in your country have in view. If this came into force, it would be a step back," the EC President explained. He voiced optimism on Romania’s possibilities of becoming a Schengen member even during his mandate. "When I shyly and modestly presented myself on 14 July 2014 before the European Parliament to request my investiture to the European Deputies, I said that during my Commission’s mandate we shall act so that Romania should become a member of the Schengen Area, and I don’t see why it couldn’t become. Also in respect to the CVM I said I would have wanted to conclude this mechanism during our mandate. However, we’ll have to carefully study the recent observations made by the Commission regarding Romania. I have also talked this matter with the Government," Juncker said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) #Romania2019.eu/Juncker: There mustn’t be compromises on rule of law essential aspects - amnesty would be a step back.Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday that there mustn’t be any compromises in regards to the essential aspects of the rule of law, adding that these would be negatively affected in case Romania granted an amnesty. Juncker thus replied to a question of the press, aimed at the statements made on Thursday evening, at the Romanian Athenaeum, where the EC President said that the European Union is formed of compromises, but when it comes to the rule of law and the fight against corruption "there is no possible compromise." "I wanted to bring to mind the European rules, this is about observing the necessary axes of the rule of law. I said that Europe is also made of compromises, but that there mustn’t be compromises on essential aspects, because these essential aspects would be negatively affected if an amnesty were to be granted, as some in your country have in view. If this came into force, it would be a step back," the EC President explained. He voiced optimism on Romania’s possibilities of becoming a Schengen member even during his mandate. "When I shyly and modestly presented myself on 14 July 2014 before the European Parliament to request my investiture to the European Deputies, I said that during my Commission’s mandate we shall act so that Romania should become a member of the Schengen Area, and I don’t see why it couldn’t become. Also in respect to the CVM I said I would have wanted to conclude this mechanism during our mandate. However, we’ll have to carefully study the recent observations made by the Commission regarding Romania. I have also talked this matter with the Government," Juncker said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania: The Corvette War (4). Surprise: French Naval Group has to win in front of the Military Prosecutor's Office >>>We invite Michel Cabirol from La Tribune to comment on corruption ... By Constantin Radut As promised by the National Defense Minister, Gabriel Les, the decision on the international tender for the acquisition of four multirole corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces will be taken. Just (...)



#Romania2019.eu/INTERVIEW Nathalie Loiseau: France closely, trustfully cooperated with Romanian authorities for EU Presidency takeover France has worked very closely and trustfully with the Romanian authorities during the preparations for the takeover of the EU Presidency, and holding the helm of the Council of the European Union means being at the center of Europeans' attention, French European Affairs Minister (...)



Romania's Fiscal Instability, Main Challenge for Businesses in 2019 Fiscal instability is the main challenge for businesses this year, influencing investors' appetite for doing business in Romania, according to the KeysFin Business Focus 2019 barometer released Friday.



#Romania2019.eu/ Tariceanu: Presidency's semester - important opportunity for EU members to find out more about Romania The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the semester of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union is an important occasion for EU members to learn more about Romania. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had a meeting with European Commission President (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: When at helm of European Union, one must put own opinions aside The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union entails that opinions on domestic policy be put "aside", on Friday said the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, who confessed in a joint press conference with the Romanian Prime minister Viorica (...)



Caught on camera: Chamois feeding in Romanian national park A video published on Facebook by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva shows several chamois feeding in the Piatra Craiului National Park. The images were captured a few days ago. Romsilva explains that, in hard winters with lots of snow, the chamois descend to lower rocky areas, where (...)



Official area of Bucharest's main airport revamped with EUR 150,000 As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was (...)

