Jan 11, 2019
#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: There mustn’t be compromises on rule of law essential aspects - amnesty would be a step back.
Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday that there mustn’t be any compromises in regards to the essential aspects of the rule of law, adding that these would be negatively affected in case Romania granted an amnesty.
Juncker thus replied to a question of the press, aimed at the statements made on Thursday evening, at the Romanian Athenaeum, where the EC President said that the European Union is formed of compromises, but when it comes to the rule of law and the fight against corruption "there is no possible compromise."
"I wanted to bring to mind the European rules, this is about observing the necessary axes of the rule of law. I said that Europe is also made of compromises, but that there mustn’t be compromises on essential aspects, because these essential aspects would be negatively affected if an amnesty were to be granted, as some in your country have in view. If this came into force, it would be a step back," the EC President explained.
He voiced optimism on Romania’s possibilities of becoming a Schengen member even during his mandate.
"When I shyly and modestly presented myself on 14 July 2014 before the European Parliament to request my investiture to the European Deputies, I said that during my Commission’s mandate we shall act so that Romania should become a member of the Schengen Area, and I don’t see why it couldn’t become. Also in respect to the CVM I said I would have wanted to conclude this mechanism during our mandate. However, we’ll have to carefully study the recent observations made by the Commission regarding Romania. I have also talked this matter with the Government," Juncker said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
