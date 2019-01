Leu Hits New Record Low Of 4.6782 Vs Euro



The Romanian leu reached a new record low against the euro on Friday, standing at a midday average rate of 4.6782 units/euro, down 0.04% from 4.6764 units per euro on Thursday.