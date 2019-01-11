#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: When at helm of European Union, one must put own opinions aside



The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union entails that opinions on domestic policy be put "aside", on Friday said the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, who confessed in a joint press conference with the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, that he trusts the Romanian Premier in this matter. "I’ve returned to Romania (...) to tell the Romanian authorities to put an end to the domestic dissensions in Romania. When at the helm of the European Union, one must put aside own opinions, the domestic policy issues, and I’ve heard Mrs. Prime minister confirm that her strong wish is not to cast a shadow on the Romanian presidency, by exporting to Europe the internal issues that might exist," the high European official stressed. Juncker said he trusts the Bucharest government’s head, that he trusts her ability to successfully lead the works of the Council, knowing she has a deep commitment towards the European idea. Jean-Claude Juncker told the Romanian Prime minister "I have full confidence in you, Viorica, to do whatever it takes for this first Romanian presidency to move forward."AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) #Romania2019.eu/Juncker: When at helm of European Union, one must put own opinions aside.The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union entails that opinions on domestic policy be put "aside", on Friday said the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, who confessed in a joint press conference with the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, that he trusts the Romanian Premier in this matter. "I’ve returned to Romania (...) to tell the Romanian authorities to put an end to the domestic dissensions in Romania. When at the helm of the European Union, one must put aside own opinions, the domestic policy issues, and I’ve heard Mrs. Prime minister confirm that her strong wish is not to cast a shadow on the Romanian presidency, by exporting to Europe the internal issues that might exist," the high European official stressed. Juncker said he trusts the Bucharest government’s head, that he trusts her ability to successfully lead the works of the Council, knowing she has a deep commitment towards the European idea. Jean-Claude Juncker told the Romanian Prime minister "I have full confidence in you, Viorica, to do whatever it takes for this first Romanian presidency to move forward."AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]