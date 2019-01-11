#Romania2019.eu/ Tariceanu: Presidency’s semester - important opportunity for EU members to find out more about Romania



The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the semester of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union is an important occasion for EU members to learn more about Romania. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday, also attended by Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the President of the Senate reaffirmed Romania's commitment to consolidating the European construction through the specific contribution of our country to the efforts of the member states and the European institutions to strengthen the common political project. He pointed out that, 12 years after accession, it is Romania's turn to preside over the EU Council, which is a rightfully satisfying opportunity for the Romanian citizens, at home or those who live and work in other EU countries. In this context, the cited source states, the next six months will be characterized by an intense and dedicated work of the Executive and the Legislature in order to manage the responsibilities of the rotating presidency in the best possible conditions. In his turn, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache mentioned the complexity of the European context in which the Presidency of Romania at the EU Council is taking place: negotiating the future Multi-Annual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the Brexit process and clarifying future relations with the United Kingdom, the elections to the European Parliament in May 2019. Florin Iordache also expressed his confidence that during Romania's term at the EU Council, progress will be registered, with the final goal of obtaining the political agreement with a view to finalizing the reform of the Schengen Area as soon as possible.

