Fitch affirms Bucharest municipality ratings at ’BBB-’ with stable outlook



Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed the Romanian City of Bucharest’s Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ’BBB-’ with stable outlook, according to a release of this financial rating agency. Moreover, the rating agency also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at ’F3’. "The affirmation reflects Bucharest’s continuing sound operating performance, moderate debt levels relative to the city’s operating balance and current revenue, and sound debt ratios. The ratings also factor in a strong tax base, due to Bucharest’s wealth being substantially greater than the national average. Negatively, the ratings reflect uncertainty over contingent liabilities," appreciated the financial rating agency. Fitch’s baseline scenario forecasts a reduced operating margin of above 15% in the medium term, below Bucharest’s five-year average of 26%. This is in line with the city’s preliminary 2018 results, which showed an operating margin of 13.6%. The drop in the operating margin was driven by higher personnel costs following wage increases for public employees and higher current transfers to public institutions and for social assistance. According to Fitch, the operating performance will remain sufficient to cover debt servicing and a large part of the investments scheduled in 2019. Fitch expects the operating expenditure to continue increasing, but our base case projects the city’s performance 2018-2020 to remain at least in line with that of 2018. The city faces high investment needs to cope with a growing population and the local authorities’ plan to further develop the city’s infrastructure and, in particular, general road infrastructure. The agency also expects the city’s capex to remain slightly below that envisaged in 2019 (RON1 billion), while the current margin should cover the city’s capex in 2019-2020 and, according to the city authorities, scheduled investments would not be financed by debt. Bucharest is the capital of Romania and had 1.88 million inhabitants, based on the last census in 2011. Local wealth is more than twice the national average and has proved robust through economic cycles, due to Bucharest’s well-diversified economy. Romania’s GDP grew 6.9% in real terms in 2017, and Fitch expects it to have grown by a further 3.8% in 2018 (3.5% in 2019). Bucharest has a strong labour market, with an unemployment rate at 1.3% in August 2018, significantly below the national average of 4.3%. Bucharest’s ratings are constrained by the sovereign’s ratings. A sovereign upgrade would be reflected in the city’s ratings provided Bucharest maintains strong operating performance and sound debt metrics with investments largely funded by internal resources, reads the same release A significant increase in debt pressure due to deteriorating operating performance or recognition of contingent liabilities linked to the city’s public-sector entities as direct debt would trigger a downgrade, warns Fitch. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihaela Dicu, editor: Florentina Cernat; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) Fitch affirms Bucharest municipality ratings at ’BBB-’ with stable outlook.Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed the Romanian City of Bucharest’s Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ’BBB-’ with stable outlook, according to a release of this financial rating agency. Moreover, the rating agency also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at ’F3’. "The affirmation reflects Bucharest’s continuing sound operating performance, moderate debt levels relative to the city’s operating balance and current revenue, and sound debt ratios. The ratings also factor in a strong tax base, due to Bucharest’s wealth being substantially greater than the national average. Negatively, the ratings reflect uncertainty over contingent liabilities," appreciated the financial rating agency. Fitch’s baseline scenario forecasts a reduced operating margin of above 15% in the medium term, below Bucharest’s five-year average of 26%. This is in line with the city’s preliminary 2018 results, which showed an operating margin of 13.6%. The drop in the operating margin was driven by higher personnel costs following wage increases for public employees and higher current transfers to public institutions and for social assistance. According to Fitch, the operating performance will remain sufficient to cover debt servicing and a large part of the investments scheduled in 2019. Fitch expects the operating expenditure to continue increasing, but our base case projects the city’s performance 2018-2020 to remain at least in line with that of 2018. The city faces high investment needs to cope with a growing population and the local authorities’ plan to further develop the city’s infrastructure and, in particular, general road infrastructure. The agency also expects the city’s capex to remain slightly below that envisaged in 2019 (RON1 billion), while the current margin should cover the city’s capex in 2019-2020 and, according to the city authorities, scheduled investments would not be financed by debt. Bucharest is the capital of Romania and had 1.88 million inhabitants, based on the last census in 2011. Local wealth is more than twice the national average and has proved robust through economic cycles, due to Bucharest’s well-diversified economy. Romania’s GDP grew 6.9% in real terms in 2017, and Fitch expects it to have grown by a further 3.8% in 2018 (3.5% in 2019). Bucharest has a strong labour market, with an unemployment rate at 1.3% in August 2018, significantly below the national average of 4.3%. Bucharest’s ratings are constrained by the sovereign’s ratings. A sovereign upgrade would be reflected in the city’s ratings provided Bucharest maintains strong operating performance and sound debt metrics with investments largely funded by internal resources, reads the same release A significant increase in debt pressure due to deteriorating operating performance or recognition of contingent liabilities linked to the city’s public-sector entities as direct debt would trigger a downgrade, warns Fitch. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihaela Dicu, editor: Florentina Cernat; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ROMANIA: THE CORVETTE WAR (5). Why did Constanta Shipyard request the suspension of the procedure? Why does Naval Group not react? By Constantin Radut The National Defense Minister Gabriel Leş said Saturday that the suspension of the multifunction corvette acquisition procedure, announced Friday night, is now the responsibility of the criminal investigation authorities. He stated that the notification of the Prosecutor's (...)



#Romania2019.eu/MDRAP: We will make all efforts to implement and continue Urban Agenda for the EU The Urban Agenda for the European Union is one of the priorities of the Ministry for Regional Development and Public Administration (MDRAP) during the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU. "In what concerns urban development, we will make all the efforts to implement and continue the (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Teodorovici: We are ready to work at a sustained pace to have an agreement on EU budget by year-end Romania is ready to work at a sustained pace during the negotiations on the future European budget for 2021-2027, so that an agreement to be reached by the end of this year, Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, said in a release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday. The FinMin presented the (...)



Romania: The Corvette War (4). Surprise: French Naval Group has to win in front of the Military Prosecutor's Office >>>We invite Michel Cabirol from La Tribune to comment on corruption ... By Constantin Radut As promised by the National Defense Minister, Gabriel Les, the decision on the international tender for the acquisition of four multirole corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces will be taken. Just (...)



#Romania2019.eu/INTERVIEW Nathalie Loiseau: France closely, trustfully cooperated with Romanian authorities for EU Presidency takeover France has worked very closely and trustfully with the Romanian authorities during the preparations for the takeover of the EU Presidency, and holding the helm of the Council of the European Union means being at the center of Europeans' attention, French European Affairs Minister (...)



Romania's Fiscal Instability, Main Challenge for Businesses in 2019 Fiscal instability is the main challenge for businesses this year, influencing investors' appetite for doing business in Romania, according to the KeysFin Business Focus 2019 barometer released Friday.



#Romania2019.eu/ Tariceanu: Presidency's semester - important opportunity for EU members to find out more about Romania The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the semester of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union is an important occasion for EU members to learn more about Romania. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had a meeting with European Commission President (...)

