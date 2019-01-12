#Romania2019.eu/MDRAP: We will make all efforts to implement and continue Urban Agenda for the EU
The Urban Agenda for the European Union is one of the priorities of the Ministry for Regional Development and Public Administration (MDRAP) during the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU.
"In what concerns urban development, we will make all the efforts to implement and continue the Urban Agenda of the European Union. The launch of this platform pushed informal cooperation in this field to the next level, with European cities also being allowed to participate now, alongside the European structures and member states. Thus, the platform ensures the participation of all relevant players in the process of improvement of the regulation framework, financing and knowledge at European level," reads a release sent on Saturday to AGERPRES by the MDRAP.
In what concerns territorial cohesion, "all efforts will be focused on the process of revision of the Territorial Agenda, according to the calendar established by the Bulgarian presidency in the first half of last year, namely on the establishment of the strategic purpose of the Territorial Agenda 2020+, continuation of the debates regarding the content of the Territorial Agenda 2020+ and the identification of the mechanisms of implementation of the Territorial Agenda 2020+." Moreover, the release specifies that MDRAP wants to support the implementation of the concept in functional urban areas at EU level, according to their relevance in ensuring territorial cohesion.
On Friday, at the reunion called "Economic and social convergence, cohesion and inclusion," held at the Victoria Palace, there were presented the priorities of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration in the field of cohesion and territorial cooperation. At the end of the meeting, Deputy PM Eugen Teodorovici, the Minister of Public Finance and interim Minister of Regional Development, presented the conclusions of the reunion to the members of the Government and College of Commissioners.
"The European Commissioners congratulated all those in charge and the experts taking care of the "Urban Agenda for the Eurpean Union" for their efforts, for their contribution and for the objectives they want to achieve while holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union," reads the release of the MDRAP. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia)
