Romania's presidency's priorities at European Union's Council and the assessment of the Austrian presidency's outcomes along with the rules of freezing EU funding to the member states that are meddling with the courts of law or take no measures against fraud and corruption, are included on the agenda of the first plenary session of the European Parliament due 14-17 January in Strasbourg. The Europarliamentarians will talk on Tuesday with the Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila about the priorities of Romania's presidency to the EU Council, focused on cohesion and common values, safety and Europe consolidation as a global actor, at a debate that is to start at 16:00hrs Bucharest time. On the same day, as of 11:30hrs Bucharest time a debate will take place with the Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz where the MEPs and the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will make an assessment of the achievements of the Austrian presidency at the helm of the EU Council on the last six month of 2018 and will address the progresses in the budget long-term negotiations. On Tuesday as well at 18:00hrs Bucharest time a joint press conference is scheduled, of the European Parliament's president Antonio Tajani and the Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila. The MEPs on Wednesday will have a swap of opinions on the future of Europe with the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the EC's president Jean-Claude Juncker. On the same day, the community Executive will debate on the current situation of the UK exit process from the EU, a day after the vote in the House of Commons on 15 January regarding the Brexit agreement engaged by prime minister Theresa May with the EU leaders.