Romania Climbs to Top Spot Among EU Corn Producers in 2018



Romania accounts for 27.8% of the corn production in the European Union, almost one third of the total, after having recorded its highest production ever, 18.9 million tons, in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]