FAN Courier to Develop EUR5M Hub in Cluj-Napoca



FAN Courier, the largest actor on the parcel delivery market in Romania ended 2018 with 14% higher revenue than in 2017 and expects double-digit growth again this year, as a result of development investments, its officials say. FAN Courier to Develop EUR5M Hub in Cluj-Napoca.FAN Courier, the largest actor on the parcel delivery market in Romania ended 2018 with 14% higher revenue than in 2017 and expects double-digit growth again this year, as a result of development investments, its officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]