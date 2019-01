Nestle closes down confectionery factory in Romania



Swiss group Nestle will close down its sole production facility in Romania by the end of May, Ziarul Financiar announced. The factory, located in Timisoara, Western Romania, currently has some 388 employees. Nestle took over the Joe wafers factory in Timisoara from Romanian entrepreneur (...) Nestle closes down confectionery factory in Romania.