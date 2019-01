Romania revises upward Q3 GDP growth to 4.4%



Romania's statistics office INS revised slightly upward, from 4.3% to 4.4%, the annual GDP growth for the third quarter of 2018, keeping unchanged the estimates for the first two quarters (4.0% and 4.1%). Higher value added in the services sector (for households and firms as well) and imports (...) Romania revises upward Q3 GDP growth to 4.4%.