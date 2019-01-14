PM Dancila to present priorities of Romanian Presidency of EU Council in European Parliament
Jan 14, 2019
PM Dancila to present priorities of Romanian Presidency of EU Council in European Parliament.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will present on Tuesday the priorities of the Romanian Presidency to the Council of the European Union, in Strasbourg, at the plenary session of the European Parliament, according to a press release issued on Sunday evening for AGERPRES.
A delegation of the Bucharest Executive headed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will pay a working visit to Strasbourg on Monday and Tuesday to present the working program of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The agenda will include meetings of the Romanian governmental delegation with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, the leader of Progressive Alliance of Socialists’ Group in the European Parliament, Udo Bullmann, as well as representatives of the S&D Group and other European Parliament leaders.
Prime Minister Dancila will also participate, together with high European officials and members of the Government of Bucharest, in the opening of the photo exhibition "Traditions and landscapes in Romania", organized during the debates of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council.
The governmental delegation will include Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb, Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu, Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici, Minister of Labor and Social Justice Marius Constantin Budai. AGERPRES (RO - Editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)
