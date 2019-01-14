|
Press Review - January 14, 2019
Jan 14, 2019
Quarterly Bank Taxation Fears Cause EUR1B Capitalization Drop on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 4.3 billion lei (almost EUR1 billion) of their capitalization, which dropped to RON139 billion on Monday, as the plummeting banking stocks pushed the main index of the market, BET to its lowest since 2016, ZF has calculated based on (...)
Press Review - January 15, 2019
President Iohannis: DefMin filing administrative complaint against extension of General Ciuca mandate inopportune, risky
President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appreciated the administrative complaint filed against the decree on the extension of General Nicolae Ciuca's mandate as Chief of the Defence Staff as "inopportune" and "risky."
"I noticed that this Minister is very vocal (the (...)
UPDATE/President Iohannis to refuse this week Gov't's proposals for Transport and Regional Development Ministries
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the Government's proposals for the Transport and Regional Development Ministries, namely Mircea Draghici and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will be yet again rejected.
"These two proposals will be rejected this week. In one day or two, the (...)
The two protesters who threw paint on MJ stairs investigated for public nuisance
The two protesters who threw paint on the stairs of the entrance to the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice are now being investigated for public nuisance, reads a release of the press office of the Bucharest Police.
Mihai Cristian Dide and Sandu Matei were taken to a police station on (...)
Mining Watch: Gold mining project in Certeju de Sus blocked; Cluj Court cancels urban plan
The gold mining project in Certeju de Sus rural town, Hunedoara County, carried out by Deva Gold, is now blocked, as the Cluj Court canceled the zonal urban plan (PUZ) necessary for the mining works to be approved, for without the zonal urban plan there can no longer be issued the building (...)
Protest with red paint at Justice Ministry headquarters
Members of the #Rezist movement organised on Monday a protest at the Justice Ministry, throwing red paint on the stairs of the institution as a reaction to the release from prison of some violent inmates, through the compensatory remedy law.
On the stairs of the entrance of the Justice Ministry (...)
