Henley Index: Romanian passports in top 20 most powerful in the world



Romania dropped one place in the Henley Passport Index, which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, but is still in top 20, according to local Profit.ro. According to the Henley Index, Romania has the 19th most (...) Henley Index: Romanian passports in top 20 most powerful in the world.Romania dropped one place in the Henley Passport Index, which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, but is still in top 20, according to local Profit.ro. According to the Henley Index, Romania has the 19th most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]