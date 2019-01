Tulcea county boasts sharpest rise in tourist count during 2018



The number of tourists in Tulcea county, which hosts Danube Delta, increased to 161,290 in January-October, which was 77% more than in the same period of 2017 (y/y terms) according to the statistics office INS. In June-October, the occupancy rate was maximum, meaning that nearly 9,800 (...)