Real wage growth accelerates to 9.6% in Romania



The average net wage in Romania increased in November 2018 to RON 2,792 (EUR 599), which was 13.3% more than one year earlier (y/y terms). In real terms, deflated by the consumer price inflation, the wages increased by 9.6% y/y, accelerating from 9.1% y/y in October to reach the second-highest (...) Real wage growth accelerates to 9.6% in Romania.The average net wage in Romania increased in November 2018 to RON 2,792 (EUR 599), which was 13.3% more than one year earlier (y/y terms). In real terms, deflated by the consumer price inflation, the wages increased by 9.6% y/y, accelerating from 9.1% y/y in October to reach the second-highest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]