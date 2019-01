Juncker backs Romania’s Schengen accession hopes



European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker voiced on Friday, January 11, his hope that Romania would become a member of the Schengen Area by the end of this Commission's mandate. "I see no reasons for which certain governments obstinately refuse this," he stated, according to local (...)