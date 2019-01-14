Annual inflation rate slightly declines to 3.3 pct in December, below BNR forecast



The annual inflation rate declined slightly, to 3.3 percent in December 2018, from 3.4 percent in November, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics on Monday. The annual inflation rate is thus below the 3.5 percent forecast of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced for 2018. In December 2018, as compared to December 2017, the price of food products grew by 3.10 percent, non-food items by 3.75 percent and services by 2.44 percent. The annual rate based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 3 percent, according to INS. The average inflation rate in the last 12 months (January 2018 - December 2018) over the previous 12 months (January 2017 - December 2017), based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index), is 4.6 percent. Determined on the HICP, the average rate stands at 4.1 percent. Although it recorded a significant fall in November 2018, from 4.3 percent in October to 3.4 percent, the annual inflation rate in Romania remained the highest in the European Union. In 2018, the highest annual inflation rate was recorded in May, namely 5.41 percent, the highest level since February 2013, when consumer price inflation was 5.65 percent. The National Bank of Romania kept the inflation forecast for the end of 2018 at 3.5 percent and increased to 2.9 percent, from 2.7 percent, the forecast for 2019, announced BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Annual inflation rate slightly declines to 3.3 pct in December, below BNR forecast.The annual inflation rate declined slightly, to 3.3 percent in December 2018, from 3.4 percent in November, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics on Monday. The annual inflation rate is thus below the 3.5 percent forecast of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced for 2018. In December 2018, as compared to December 2017, the price of food products grew by 3.10 percent, non-food items by 3.75 percent and services by 2.44 percent. The annual rate based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 3 percent, according to INS. The average inflation rate in the last 12 months (January 2018 - December 2018) over the previous 12 months (January 2017 - December 2017), based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index), is 4.6 percent. Determined on the HICP, the average rate stands at 4.1 percent. Although it recorded a significant fall in November 2018, from 4.3 percent in October to 3.4 percent, the annual inflation rate in Romania remained the highest in the European Union. In 2018, the highest annual inflation rate was recorded in May, namely 5.41 percent, the highest level since February 2013, when consumer price inflation was 5.65 percent. The National Bank of Romania kept the inflation forecast for the end of 2018 at 3.5 percent and increased to 2.9 percent, from 2.7 percent, the forecast for 2019, announced BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Quarterly Bank Taxation Fears Cause EUR1B Capitalization Drop on Bucharest Stock Exchange Companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 4.3 billion lei (almost EUR1 billion) of their capitalization, which dropped to RON139 billion on Monday, as the plummeting banking stocks pushed the main index of the market, BET to its lowest since 2016, ZF has calculated based on (...)



Press Review - January 15, 2019



President Iohannis: DefMin filing administrative complaint against extension of General Ciuca mandate inopportune, risky President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appreciated the administrative complaint filed against the decree on the extension of General Nicolae Ciuca's mandate as Chief of the Defence Staff as "inopportune" and "risky." "I noticed that this Minister is very vocal (the (...)



UPDATE/President Iohannis to refuse this week Gov't's proposals for Transport and Regional Development Ministries President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the Government's proposals for the Transport and Regional Development Ministries, namely Mircea Draghici and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will be yet again rejected. "These two proposals will be rejected this week. In one day or two, the (...)



The two protesters who threw paint on MJ stairs investigated for public nuisance The two protesters who threw paint on the stairs of the entrance to the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice are now being investigated for public nuisance, reads a release of the press office of the Bucharest Police. Mihai Cristian Dide and Sandu Matei were taken to a police station on (...)



Mining Watch: Gold mining project in Certeju de Sus blocked; Cluj Court cancels urban plan The gold mining project in Certeju de Sus rural town, Hunedoara County, carried out by Deva Gold, is now blocked, as the Cluj Court canceled the zonal urban plan (PUZ) necessary for the mining works to be approved, for without the zonal urban plan there can no longer be issued the building (...)



Protest with red paint at Justice Ministry headquarters Members of the #Rezist movement organised on Monday a protest at the Justice Ministry, throwing red paint on the stairs of the institution as a reaction to the release from prison of some violent inmates, through the compensatory remedy law. On the stairs of the entrance of the Justice Ministry (...)

