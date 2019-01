New Car Registrations in Romania Grow 23% on Year in 2018



New car registrations in Romania reached 130,919 units in 2018, up 23% compared with 2017, while registrations of second hand cars dropped 8.99% on the year, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)