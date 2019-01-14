Romania Inflation Slows to 3.3% in December
Jan 14, 2019
Romania's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.3% in December 2018, from 3.4% in November, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday.
Protest with red paint at Justice Ministry headquartersMembers of the #Rezist movement organised on Monday a protest at the Justice Ministry, throwing red paint on the stairs of the institution as a reaction to the release from prison of some violent inmates, through the compensatory remedy law.
On the stairs of the entrance of the Justice Ministry (...)