The Bucharest City Hall is purchasing over 370 items to be used for the tourist circuit on the Floreasca and Tei lakes, according to the bid announcement published in the electronic public procurement system SEAP. The value of the contract stands at RON 1.8 million (EUR 386,266), Economica.net (...)