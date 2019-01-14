Romanian energy market regulator to enact 2% corporate turnover tax after consultations
Jan 14, 2019
Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE will enact the 2% turnover tax only after consultations, which will be launches this week, the regulator said in a response to Agerpres. A document will be published for public debate on the institution’s website in this regard. The 2% turnover tax is levied (...)
