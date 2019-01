Importers hike the price of Russian gas in Romania



WIEE, a company that imports Russian natural gas to Romania, notified its customers about a 2% price hike effective January 1, 2019, local Economica.net reported. The move came immediately after the Romanian Government levied, by emergency ordinance 114/2018, a 2% turnover tax on the revenues (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]