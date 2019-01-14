Gold for Romania’s 4-man bobsleigh team at the Junior European Championships U23
Romania’s 4-man bobsleigh team managed a great performance at the Junior European Championships U23 in Igls, Austria, where it won the gold, local Digisport.ro reported. The Romanian athletes Mihai Tentea, Alexandru Bugheanu, Raul Dobre and Ciprian Daroczi won the U23 classification of the (...)
