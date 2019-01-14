Former RO president Ion Iliescu: EU cannot be a scapegoat for our failures



The European Union cannot be a scapegoat "for our failures, for the selfishness and the irresponsibility of some or other political leaders in Bucharest or Brussels," former president Ion Iliescu said in a post on his blog. The comments came as Romania took over the rotating presidency of the EU (...)