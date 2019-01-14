Romanian hauliers continue protests against plans for “protectionist” EU Directive



Romanian hauliers’ association UNTRR organised a protest in front of the EC Delegation in Bucharest, on the occasion of the meeting of the EU Commissioners, Bursa informed. The European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism on January 10 discussed the Mobility 1 package and rejected two (...) Romanian hauliers continue protests against plans for “protectionist” EU Directive.Romanian hauliers’ association UNTRR organised a protest in front of the EC Delegation in Bucharest, on the occasion of the meeting of the EU Commissioners, Bursa informed. The European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism on January 10 discussed the Mobility 1 package and rejected two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]