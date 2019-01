Romania’s economy uses 5.9% more electricity in Jan-Nov



Romania's economy used 41.25 TWh of electricity in January-November last year, which was 5.9% more than in the same period of 2017. This compares to an industrial output advance of around 4% (November industrial data was not released yet), implying certain rise of the energy intensity that is in (...)