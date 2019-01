Fitch affirms rating for Bucharest municipality



Fitch rating agency has affirmed the ratings of Romania's capital city Bucharest: BBB-/stable for long term local and foreign currency and F3 short term foreign currency. In its latest financing action, Bucharest last summer issued RON 555 million (EUR 120 million) of local currency bonds with a (...)