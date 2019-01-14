EC Commissioner Cretu might run for EP on ticket of former Romanian PM Ponta’s party



European Commissioner Corina Cretu on January 11 announced that she considers running for a seat in the European Parliament and that the only Romanian party that expressed its openness to support her was the party set up by former prime minister Victor Ponta – Pro Romania, local Mediafax (...) EC Commissioner Cretu might run for EP on ticket of former Romanian PM Ponta’s party.European Commissioner Corina Cretu on January 11 announced that she considers running for a seat in the European Parliament and that the only Romanian party that expressed its openness to support her was the party set up by former prime minister Victor Ponta – Pro Romania, local Mediafax (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]