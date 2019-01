Romanian Tourism Association, 13 Agencies Fined EUR2.45M for Antitrust Practices



Romania's antitrust authority has fined 13 travel agencies and the country's national tourism association ANAT a total of EUR2.45 million for acting concertedly to keep vacation prices high.