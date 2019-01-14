UPDATE/President Iohannis to refuse this week Gov’t’s proposals for Transport and Regional Development Ministries



President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the Government’s proposals for the Transport and Regional Development Ministries, namely Mircea Draghici and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will be yet again rejected. "These two proposals will be rejected this week. In one day or two, the documents will be completed and resent to the Government," Iohannis mentioned on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that the reasons for the refusal will be made known in the letters. "There are legal matters that must be very well studied and I recommend their study. I haven’t received any other proposals and the discussions which we carried out weren’t aimed at other proposals. (...) The solution is very simple, the governmental side just needs to carefully read the legislation I invoked and the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] just needs to come up with some proposals that will convince me that the ministries will be well run," Iohannis stated. According to the head of state, the Government needs to meet the conditions, namely to present the papers of those nominated "in agreement with the legislation in force." "The law in Romania is mandatory even for the Government and the PSD should come up with proposals that will convince me and all the others that the ministries will be well run," Klaus Iohannis underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) UPDATE/President Iohannis to refuse this week Gov’t’s proposals for Transport and Regional Development Ministries.President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the Government’s proposals for the Transport and Regional Development Ministries, namely Mircea Draghici and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will be yet again rejected. "These two proposals will be rejected this week. In one day or two, the documents will be completed and resent to the Government," Iohannis mentioned on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that the reasons for the refusal will be made known in the letters. "There are legal matters that must be very well studied and I recommend their study. I haven’t received any other proposals and the discussions which we carried out weren’t aimed at other proposals. (...) The solution is very simple, the governmental side just needs to carefully read the legislation I invoked and the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] just needs to come up with some proposals that will convince me that the ministries will be well run," Iohannis stated. According to the head of state, the Government needs to meet the conditions, namely to present the papers of those nominated "in agreement with the legislation in force." "The law in Romania is mandatory even for the Government and the PSD should come up with proposals that will convince me and all the others that the ministries will be well run," Klaus Iohannis underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Quarterly Bank Taxation Fears Cause EUR1B Capitalization Drop on Bucharest Stock Exchange Companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 4.3 billion lei (almost EUR1 billion) of their capitalization, which dropped to RON139 billion on Monday, as the plummeting banking stocks pushed the main index of the market, BET to its lowest since 2016, ZF has calculated based on (...)



Press Review - January 15, 2019



President Iohannis: DefMin filing administrative complaint against extension of General Ciuca mandate inopportune, risky President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appreciated the administrative complaint filed against the decree on the extension of General Nicolae Ciuca's mandate as Chief of the Defence Staff as "inopportune" and "risky." "I noticed that this Minister is very vocal (the (...)



The two protesters who threw paint on MJ stairs investigated for public nuisance The two protesters who threw paint on the stairs of the entrance to the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice are now being investigated for public nuisance, reads a release of the press office of the Bucharest Police. Mihai Cristian Dide and Sandu Matei were taken to a police station on (...)



Mining Watch: Gold mining project in Certeju de Sus blocked; Cluj Court cancels urban plan The gold mining project in Certeju de Sus rural town, Hunedoara County, carried out by Deva Gold, is now blocked, as the Cluj Court canceled the zonal urban plan (PUZ) necessary for the mining works to be approved, for without the zonal urban plan there can no longer be issued the building (...)



Protest with red paint at Justice Ministry headquarters Members of the #Rezist movement organised on Monday a protest at the Justice Ministry, throwing red paint on the stairs of the institution as a reaction to the release from prison of some violent inmates, through the compensatory remedy law. On the stairs of the entrance of the Justice Ministry (...)



Foreign affairs ministers of EU states to have informal meeting in Bucharest An informal meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of the member states of the European Union takes place in Bucharest between January 31 and February 1. The meeting, known as a Gymnich meeting, is held as Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency. Federica Mogherini, the High (...)

