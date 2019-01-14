UPDATE/President Iohannis to refuse this week Gov’t’s proposals for Transport and Regional Development Ministries
Jan 14, 2019
UPDATE/President Iohannis to refuse this week Gov’t’s proposals for Transport and Regional Development Ministries.
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the Government’s proposals for the Transport and Regional Development Ministries, namely Mircea Draghici and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will be yet again rejected.
"These two proposals will be rejected this week. In one day or two, the documents will be completed and resent to the Government," Iohannis mentioned on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He added that the reasons for the refusal will be made known in the letters.
"There are legal matters that must be very well studied and I recommend their study. I haven’t received any other proposals and the discussions which we carried out weren’t aimed at other proposals. (...) The solution is very simple, the governmental side just needs to carefully read the legislation I invoked and the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] just needs to come up with some proposals that will convince me that the ministries will be well run," Iohannis stated.
According to the head of state, the Government needs to meet the conditions, namely to present the papers of those nominated "in agreement with the legislation in force."
"The law in Romania is mandatory even for the Government and the PSD should come up with proposals that will convince me and all the others that the ministries will be well run," Klaus Iohannis underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
