The two protesters who threw paint on MJ stairs investigated for public nuisance



The two protesters who threw paint on the stairs of the entrance to the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice are now being investigated for public nuisance, reads a release of the press office of the Bucharest Police. Mihai Cristian Dide and Sandu Matei were taken to a police station on Monday, after they protested in front of the Ministry of Justice, by throwing red paint on the building's stairs, as a reaction to the release, under the compensatory remedy law, of some violent detainees. They also threw several knives on the stairs at the entrance to the MJ building, as well as pictures of Minister Tudorel Toader. "An investigation was carried out on site and images were collected from the surveillance cameras in the area. The police also heard the witnesses, as well as the persons involved. The next step would be to announce the relevant prosecutor's unit," according to a release of the Directorate General of the Bucharest Police. (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]