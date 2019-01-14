Protest with red paint at Justice Ministry headquarters



Members of the #Rezist movement organised on Monday a protest at the Justice Ministry, throwing red paint on the stairs of the institution as a reaction to the release from prison of some violent inmates, through the compensatory remedy law. On the stairs of the entrance of the Justice Ministry several knifes were also thrown, but also photos of Minister Tudorel Toader. Two of the protesters, namely Mihai Cristian Dide and Sandu Matei were picked up and brought to a Police Station. The protest comes after a youngster was murdered by three men outside a bar in Medias city. Two of the perpetrators were released from prison based on the compensatory remedy law, while the third was also a habitual offender. On Monday, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader reacted to a wave of criticism regarding the release of some inmates who relapsed shortly after getting out from prison, arguing that the draft law on compensatory remedy law was initiated during the Ciolos Government and it only came into force during his mandate. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Protest with red paint at Justice Ministry headquarters.Members of the #Rezist movement organised on Monday a protest at the Justice Ministry, throwing red paint on the stairs of the institution as a reaction to the release from prison of some violent inmates, through the compensatory remedy law. On the stairs of the entrance of the Justice Ministry several knifes were also thrown, but also photos of Minister Tudorel Toader. Two of the protesters, namely Mihai Cristian Dide and Sandu Matei were picked up and brought to a Police Station. The protest comes after a youngster was murdered by three men outside a bar in Medias city. Two of the perpetrators were released from prison based on the compensatory remedy law, while the third was also a habitual offender. On Monday, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader reacted to a wave of criticism regarding the release of some inmates who relapsed shortly after getting out from prison, arguing that the draft law on compensatory remedy law was initiated during the Ciolos Government and it only came into force during his mandate. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]