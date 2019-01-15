Quarterly Bank Taxation Fears Cause EUR1B Capitalization Drop on Bucharest Stock Exchange



Companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 4.3 billion lei (almost EUR1 billion) of their capitalization, which dropped to RON139 billion on Monday, as the plummeting banking stocks pushed the main index of the market, BET to its lowest since 2016, ZF has calculated based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]