|
|
|
Press Review - January 15, 2019
Jan 15, 2019
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Romanian PM, under fire in European Parliament on possible amnesty bill
Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila had a tense dialog with the leader of the liberal group (ALDE) in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, related to the Romanian ruling coalition’s rumored intention to promote an ordinance for amnesty and pardoning. Several other members of the (...)
Colliers: For First Time, Romanians Rank 2nd Among Local Real Estate Investors In 2018
The year 2018 ended with a significant premiere on the Romanian real estate market: Romanian investors rank second in terms of volumes generated, according to nationality, according to data released Tuesday by real estate consulting firm Colliers (...)
Dacia Recalls More Than 13.000 Vehicles In Romania Due To Airbag Fault
Renault-owned Romanian car manufacturer Dacia recalled into service more than 13,000 of the vehicles it sold in the country, in order to repair an airbag malfunction.
Four Romanians Set Up Black Sea Fund, With EUR43M Investment Budget
Investment fund Black Sea Fund, which targets small and medium-sized companies, with EUR5 to EUR50 million revenue, will be investing in firms able to reach foreign markets, and the investment budget stands at EUR42.7 million.
#Romania2019.eu/ PM Dancila: Our vision on European project, structured around cohesion as European common value
The vision of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council on the European project is structured around the idea of cohesion as a European common value inflected in all its dimensions, political cohesion illustrated by the need for unity among member states, economic and territorial cohesion (...)
#Romania2019.eu/ UPDATE PM Dancila: It is important to show European citizens that EU institutions work for them
Europe has always known to overcome obstacles and be born again after the less fortunate episodes in history, PM Viorica Dancila said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, adding that "it is important to show the European citizens that the EU institutions work for them."
The Romanian Prime (...)
#Romania2019.eu/ Minister-delegate Ciamba:We want these European elections be as sheltered as possible from any interference
"The Council of the European Union (EU) holds a role in respect to the elections to the European Parliament and this is why I added the misinformation topic as an important theme, which can also be seen from the perspective of the fact that we want these elections be as sheltered as (...)
|