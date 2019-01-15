National Culture Day: Festive session attended by President Iohannis, exhibitions, concerts, film screenings



A festive session organised at the Romanian Athenaeum in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis, exhibition mountings, concerts, film screenings, workshops dedicated to children or guided tours are only a few of the events dedicated to the National Culture Day, as scheduled to unfold on Tuesday in Bucharest. * President Klaus Iohannis will attend the festive session "National Culture Day" organised by the Romanian Academy at the Romanian Athenaeum. He will deliver a speech at the event chaired by the President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, then lectures will be delivered by academician Eugen Simion, academician Razvan Theodorescu, the Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Daniel, academician Mihai Cimpoi, the National Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu and the National Identity Culture Minister Valer Daniel Breaz. The festive session will be followed by a poetry recital performed by actor Dorel Visan, and a concert by the "Royal Camerata", and the lobby of the Romanian Athenaeum will be the host of a photo-documentary exhibition carried out by the Romanian Academy Library partnered by the National History of Romania Museum (MNIR). The Romanian Academy will launch on Tuesday the digital application "Mihai Eminescu, complete works" making available the works of the national poet, free of charge and in a smart-phone compatible format in the App Store and Google Play stores. * The Bucharest Metropolitan Library will celebrate the National Culture Day through a series of events in its outlets throughout the Capital City. * On this very day, the National Museum of Romania’s History (MNIR) will be opened according to its usual schedule, from 09:00 to 17:00, with free access to the museum’s exhibitions. Also at the MNIR from 11:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 17:00 will be screened the "Golden book of the Greater Union’s Centennial" documentary film, that is the screening of the homonym volume edited by historian Bogdan Bucur, a best-seller dedicated to the Greater Union’s Centennial, published by the RAO Publishing House. * Exceptional names of the Romanian painting gather on 15 January at the "Romanian painters in France" exhibition whose mounting will take place in the Great Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) starting with 18:00 hrs. The opening of the exhibition will take place in the presence of the Ambassador of France to Romania, Michele Ramis, along with the ICR head and some of the exhibiting artists. * A classical music concert dedicated to the National Culture Day will be staged from 18:00 to 19:00 in the Victor Ion Popa Hall of the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum, performed by the Canticum Choir conducted by Razvan Rados. The concert pays a music tribute to the national poet Mihai Eminescu at 169 years from his birth, and to noted Romanian creations as well. * The I. L. Caragiale National Theatre organizes from 13:00 and 17:00 two free of charge guided tours in the lobby of the Great Hall, accompanied by the unmistakable voice of late actor Gheorghe Cozurici reciting from Eminescu. 