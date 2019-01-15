Over 14k inmates benefit from the law of the compensatory appeal until end-2018



As many as 14,402 detainees have benefited from the law of the compensatory appeal since it has entered into force until the end of 2018, of whom more than 11,800 were released as a result of their request of conditional release being admitted by the courts of law, according to a communique by the National Penitentiaries Administration (ANP). "As many as 11,851 persons were released following the admission of the conditional release by the competent courts and the rest of 2,551 were released when accomplishing their due time. Likewise, out of the total released persons, benefiting from the provisions of Law 169/2017, some 724 persons returned to jail, representing 5.02pct of the total of the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal. Here we should specify that not all of the persons who have returned to prison, after their release have committed criminal offenses in the period of their post-detention, some of them had other criminal files underway, in various stages of criminal investigation even before being released," the source says. According to the ANP, in 2014 as many as 11,392 persons were conditionally released, in 2015 - 10,920, in 2016 - 9,216, in 2017 - 10,554, and in 2018 - 8,859. The ANP specifies that the number of the persons who were released at due time was: 967 in 2014, 890 in 2015, 968 in 2016, 1,787 in 2017 and 1,692 in 2018. According to the same press release, the figures of those who have returned to jail are as follows: 3,598 in 2014, 2,660 in 2015, 1,779 in 2016, 1,366 in 2017 and 448 in 2018. ANP adds that the release is carried out immediately, when the period of imprisonment expires, at the time of the final decision by which the conditional release was enforced as well as at any other date decided by the competent judicial bodies, in the situations particularly provided by the law, the administration of the imprisonment facility having accomplished the obligations provided by the legal regulations in the matter. 