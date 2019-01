Amazon to Expand in Iasi, Looks for Additional 5,000 Sqm Office Space



US' Amazon, world's largest online retailer, will expand by another 5,000 square meters in Iasi, at the end of 2020, real estate market sources say, to a total of 18,000 square meters of office space in the city.